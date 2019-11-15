Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851292 ISIN: US4234521015 Ticker-Symbol: HPC 
Tradegate
14.11.19
11:28 Uhr
36,000 Euro
+0,200
+0,56 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HELMERICH & PAYNE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HELMERICH & PAYNE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,600
36,000
14.11.
35,600
35,800
14.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HELMERICH & PAYNE
HELMERICH & PAYNE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HELMERICH & PAYNE INC36,000+0,56 %