

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $41 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $4.64 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.8% to $649 million from $696 million last year.



Helmerich & Payne Inc. earnings at a glance:



