Concierge Technologies, Inc.: Concierge Technologies Reports Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results

Balance Sheet Remains Strong, with Essentially No Debt

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company reported revenues of $6.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared with $7.2 million for the prior year. Net income for the most recent three-month period amounted to $54,892, equal to $0.00 per share, versus $285,954, or $0.01 per share, for the comparable prior year period.

Results for the fiscal 2020 first quarter, as anticipated, were impacted primarily by lower assets under management (AUM) at the company's Wainwright Holdings funds management subsidiary. Wainwright, which operates under the name, USCF Investments, currently manages 13 commodity-oriented exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company's Other business segment, which comprised approximately 50 percent of total revenues in the most recent first quarter vs 41 percent of revenues in last year's first quarter, achieved improved revenues and income for the fiscal 2020 period. The Other segment is comprised of Gourmet Foods, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout.

Concierge's balance sheet further strengthened at the end of the first fiscal quarter. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $6.9 million, compared with $6.5 million at June 30, 2019. Total stockholders' equity increased to $17.3 million at September 30, 2019 from $17.2 million at the end of fiscal 2019. The company has essentially no debt.

"USCF, our commodities-focused fund management subsidiary, experienced a decline in AUM throughout the past year, as did the entire commodities sector," said David Neibert, chief operations officer of Concierge Technologies. "Nevertheless, USCF continues to be profitable at current AUM levels and is expected to benefit when the cyclical trend for commodities shifts upward."

The table below summarizes the performance of the Financial Services business unit as compared to Other for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

($'s in thousands) Financial Services For the Three Months Ended September 30, Other Operating Units For the Three Months Ended September 30, Concierge Corporate For the Three Months Ended September 30, Consolidated For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change $ % $ % $ % $ % Revenue $ 3,041 $ 4,223 $ (1,182 ) (28 %) $ 2,987 $ 2,954 $ 33 1 % $ 6,028 $ 7,177 $ (1,149 ) % of total revenue 50 % 59 % (9 %) 50 % 41 % 9 % Cost of revenue $ 1,769 $ 1,838 $ (69 ) (4 %) $ 1,769 $ 1,838 $ (69 ) Gross profit $ 3,041 $ 4,223 $ (1,182 ) (28 %) $ 1,218 $ 1,116 $ 102 9 % $ 4,259 $ 5,339 $ (1,080 ) Operating expenses 2,843 3,633 $ (790 ) (22 %) 866 802 64 8 % $ 489 $ 335 $ 154 46 % 4,198 4,770 (572 ) % of total operating expenses 68 % 76 % (8 %) 20 % 17 % 3 % 12 % 7 % 5 % Income (loss) from operations $ 198 $ 590 $ (392 ) (66 %) $ 352 $ 314 $ 38 12 % $ (489 %) (335 ) $ (154 ) (46 %) $ 61 $ 569 $ (508 ) Other (expense) / income 15 (175 ) 190 109 % 6 $ 2 $ 4 238 % 2 (6 ) $ 8 133 % 23 (179 ) 202 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 213 $ 415 $ (202 ) (49 %) $ 358 $ 316 $ 42 13 % $ (487 ) $ (341 ) $ (146 ) (43 %) $ 84 $ 390 $ (306 )

"The management teams at our Other operating units continue to make good progress. They are building their respective businesses, with strategies in place for adding new, larger distribution channels to enhance growth," Neibert said.

"As a global holding company, our corporate goal remains to build a profitable, diverse organization, through organic growth, acquisitions and new ventures," added Nicholas Gerber, chairman and chief executive officer. "We are laser-focused on creating and sustaining tangible long-term value for all of our stakeholders, while at the same time not being reliant on any one business sector for that sustainability."

Business Units

Gourmet Foods, https://gourmetfoodsltd.co.nz/, acquired in August 2015, is a commercial-scale bakery that produces and distributes iconic meat pies and pastries throughout New Zealand under the brand names Pat's Pantry and Ponsonby Pies.

Brigadier Security Systems, www.brigadiersecurity.com, acquired in June 2016 and headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, provides comprehensive security solutions to homes and businesses, government offices, schools and other public buildings throughout the province.

The company's USCF Investments operation, www.uscfinvestments.com, acquired as part of the Wainwright Holdings transaction in December 2016 and based in Walnut Creek, Calif., serves as manager, operator or investment adviser to 13 exchange traded products, structured as limited partnerships or investment trusts that issue shares trading on the NYSE Arca.

Acquired by Concierge at the end of 2017, California-based Original Sprout, www.originalsprout.com , produces and distributes a full line of vegan, safe, non-toxic hair and skin care products, including a "reef safe" sun screen, in the U.S. and its territories, the U.K., E.U., Turkey, Middle East, Africa, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

About Concierge Technologies, Inc.

Concierge Technologies, originally founded in 1996, was repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015, and currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to Concierge Technologies' future events and future financial and operating performance. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, adding new distribution channels and an expectation for the USCF operating subsidiary to benefit when the cyclical trend for commodities shifts upward, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Concierge Technologies or its subsidiary companies, and more detailed information about the individual operating entities, please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available on the Company's website, (http://www.conciergetechnology.net), or at www.sec.gov.

Financial Tables Follow

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

September 30, 2019 June 30,

2019 (AUDITED) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,904,137 $ 6,481,815 Accounts receivable, net 875,672 939,649 Accounts receivable - related parties 988,769 1,037,146 Inventories 1,049,184 1,008,662 Prepaid income tax and tax receivable 1,232,219 1,754,369 Investments 3,775,158 3,756,596 Other current assets 265,796 546,105 Total current assets 15,090,935 15,524,342 Restricted cash 12,543 13,436 Property and equipment, net 1,299,866 757,014 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,005,006 - Goodwill 915,790 915,790 Intangible assets, net 2,575,156 2,659,723 Deferred tax assets, net 859,696 859,696 Other assets, long - term 523,607 523,607 Total assets $ 22,282,599 $ 21,253,608 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,533,875 $ 2,867,081 Expense waivers - related parties 213,095 325,821 Current portion operating lease liabilities 361,996 - Notes payable - related parties 3,500 3,500 Loans - property and equipment, current portion 13,153 26,241 Total current liabilities 3,125,619 3,222,643 LONG TERM LIABILITIES Notes payable - related parties 600,000 600,000 Loans - property and equipment, net of current portion 380,200 61,057 Long-term operating lease liabilities 680,490 - Deferred tax liabilities 176,578 176,578 Total long-term liabilities 1,837,268 837,635 Total liabilities 4,962,887 4,060,278 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 authorized Series B: 53,032 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and at June 30, 2019 53 53 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 37,412,519 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and 37,237,519 at June 30, 2019 37,412 37,237 Additional paid-in capital 9,216,204 9,178,838 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (141,710 ) (175,659 ) Retained earnings 8,207,753 8,152,861 Total stockholders' equity 17,319,712 17,193,330 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 22,282,599 $ 21,253,608

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Net revenue Fund management - related party $ 3,040,569 $ 4,222,984 Food products 1,250,331 1,192,996 Security systems 773,277 858,651 Beauty products and other 963,673 902,328 Net revenue 6,027,850 7,176,959 Cost of revenue 1,769,393 1,838,384 Gross profit 4,258,457 5,338,575 Operating expense General and administrative expense 1,117,149 1,072,932 Fund operations 809,836 1,265,655 Marketing and advertising 577,876 871,781 Depreciation and amortization 149,663 174,505 Salaries and compensation 1,543,022 1,384,982 Total operating expenses 4,197,546 4,769,855 Income from operations 60,911 568,720 Other (expense) income: Other (expense) income 8,436 (174,661 ) Interest and dividend income 25,847 3,779 Interest expense (11,005 ) (8,136 ) Total other (expense) income, net 23,278 (179,018 ) Income before income taxes 84,189 389,702 Provision of income taxes 29,297 103,748 Net income $ 54,892 $ 285,954 Weighted average shares of common stock Basic 37,325,019 29,559,139 Diluted 38,385,659 38,298,159 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.01

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Net income $ 54,892 $ 285,954 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation gain (loss) 33,949 (11,583 ) Comprehensive income $ 88,841 $ 274,371

Investors and media,

for more information, contact:



Roger S. Pondel

PondelWilkinson Inc.

310-279-5980

rpondel@pondel.com

SOURCE: Concierge Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566691/Concierge-Technologies-Reports-Fiscal-First-Quarter-Financial-Results