Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865177 ISIN: US0382221051 Ticker-Symbol: AP2 
Tradegate
14.11.19
19:57 Uhr
51,67 Euro
-0,22
-0,42 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLIED MATERIALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLIED MATERIALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,32
53,64
14.11.
51,55
51,90
14.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APPLIED MATERIALS
APPLIED MATERIALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APPLIED MATERIALS INC51,67-0,42 %