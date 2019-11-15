Za Teb CEO to Speak at Economic Times Sustainable Development Goals & Impact Summit in India

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZaTeb ("Za Teb"), a Sofia-based not-for-profit company, announces that its CEO Ivelina Choeva, is to speak about women empowerment and gender equality at the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) & Impact Summit in India. The event, organised by The Times of India media group, is to be held on Nov. 15 and 16 in New Delhi.

"I feel really honoured to be able to share my point of view and experience with India, especially since we're looking to launch the app in India following its success in Bulgaria," says Choeva. "My motivation is to inspire other women to be their best and to not see things as being impossible or hard to achieve. It all starts from how you view yourself. If I can help women be the best representation of themselves, my mission will be successful."

Za Teb (http://zateb.org/), launched in Sofia in September this year, is an app that contains useful information for victims as well as friends and acquaintances, who might wish to highlight a domestic abuse situation, helping individuals identify whether or not they are in an abusive relationship. The app demonstrates the nearest safe places as well as emergency helplines, by connecting all domestic abuse help organisations within the country. As well as making the process of finding assistance and information easier, the app allows victims to log abuse and enables the gathering of evidence for future reference.

The summit is organised by The Times of India Group, India's largest media conglomerate and publisher of the Economic Times newspaper (https://economictimes.indiatimes.com), and co-conceptualised together with The World We Want, a global social impact enterprise. The mission of the event is to curate a truly global platform of global change makers committed to achieving the SDGs.

The event will include talks by Anil Chaudhry (Managing Director & Zone President, Greater India, Schneider Electric India), Shallu Jindal (classical dancer and social enterprise builder), Natalia Vodianova (model, philanthropist and entrepreneur), Deepak S Bhatia (CEO, Make-A-Wish Foundation of India), John Roome (Regional Director, South Asia Sustainable Development, The World Bank), Meenakashi Lekhi (Member of India's Parliament) along with other influential people listed at https://www.et-sdg.com/speakers/.

PremFina (www.premfina.com) is a London-based premium finance company that promotes financial inclusion by making insurance more affordable. With diversity and inclusion at the heart of its corporate social responsibility, supporting organisations such as Za Teb with its mission of empowering women, readily fits its ethos. About a third of PremFina's staff are based in Sofia.

About Za Teb

Pomosht ZaTeb is a Sofia, Bulgaria based not-for-profit company that has created the first mobile app in Eastern Europe to help women and children combat and mitigate domestic violence. It provides information to victims as well as their friends, to identify abusive relationships, log abuse as evidence, contact emergency helplines and find safe places to stay.

About PremFina Ltd

PremFina Ltd is a London, UK based premium finance company that promotes financial inclusion by enabling the payment of insurance premiums via instalments. It supplies insurance brokers with funding lines and also enables broker-funded and branded credit agreements via its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) affiliate IXL PremFina Ltd. With PremFina, brokers receive higher profit, greater autonomy and the opportunity to increase the lifetime value of their customers as well as cross-sell and up-sell additional products. PremFina's shareholders include global investors Rakuten Capital, Draper Esprit Plc, Thomvest Ventures, Emery Capital, Rubicon Venture Capital, Talis Capital and the company's founder.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1029845/Za_Teb_CEO.jpg