Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Achtung Rekord-News! Quartalszahlen veröffentlicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J0X2 ISIN: US63888U1088 Ticker-Symbol: N2V 
Stuttgart
14.11.19
17:27 Uhr
8,350 Euro
+0,350
+4,38 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,350
8,400
14.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NATURAL GROCERS
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC8,350+4,38 %