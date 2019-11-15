

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. is recalling Natural Grocers brand Organic Soybeans, citing potential to contain mold, the company said in a statement.



The recall involves 2-pound Organic Soybeans with UPC Code 000080663607 with packed on dates of 19-168 & 19-205 only. The product is packaged in clear plastic bags weighing 2 pounds and bearing the 'Natural Grocers' label.



The Organic Soybeans packages were distributed to 154 Natural Grocers' stores located in various states. The affected stores are located in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.



The Lakewood, Colorado-based natural grocery chain noted that the routine testing by the company revealed the presence of mold. The product's production has been suspended while the company joins with the FDA to continue their investigation into the source of the problem.



The company urged consumers who may have purchased this product to discontinue using it. They were also asked to either discard it or return it to the store for credit or refund.



In early November, Mann Packing Co., Inc. recalled a series of vegetable products over possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a deadly bacteria. Following this, GHNW LLC recalled Mushroom Fry Blend tray and Stir Fry Blend tray, noting that these trays were produced using Broccoli Slaw that is being recalled by Mann Packing.



