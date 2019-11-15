

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production grew more than initially estimated in September, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose 1.7 percent month-on-month in September. According to the initial estimate, production had increased 1.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, shipments gained 1.5 percent in September instead of 1.3 percent initially estimated.



Meanwhile, inventory dropped 1.4 percent compared to the initial estimate of 1.6 percent decrease and the inventory ratio fell 1.9 percent versus prior estimate of 2.4 percent drop.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production grew 1.3 percent in September. The initial estimate showed an annual growth of 1.1 percent.



Further, data showed that capacity utilization rose 1.0 percent on month and rose 0.2 percent from a year ago.



