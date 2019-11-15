Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Achtung Rekord-News! Quartalszahlen veröffentlicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JJ3N ISIN: FR0010309096 Ticker-Symbol: D2L 
Frankfurt
15.11.19
09:15 Uhr
43,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CEGEREAL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CEGEREAL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,400
44,800
09:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CEGEREAL
CEGEREAL Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CEGEREAL43,8000,00 %