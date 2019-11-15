Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Achtung Rekord-News! Quartalszahlen veröffentlicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.11.2019 | 08:04
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, November 13

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 15 November 2019 its issued share capital consisted of 84,389,001 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 15 November 2019, the Company held 25,939,937 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use as the denominator 84,389,001 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.

All enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427

Date: 15 November 2019

© 2019 PR Newswire