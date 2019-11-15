Anzeige
Freitag, 15.11.2019
15.11.2019
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 October 2019

London, November 14

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2019

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.6
2VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 3.3
3AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.2
4NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.0
5VerizonCommunication ServicesUnited States 3.0
6SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.8
7Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.7
8OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.7
9TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 2.7
10SonyConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.6
11Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer DiscretionaryHong Kong 2.6
12Royal Dutch Shell AEnergyNetherlands 2.6
13Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan 2.5
14Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.5
15INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.5
16Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.5
17East Japan RailwayIndustrialsJapan 2.4
18Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.4
19TotalEnergyFrance 2.4
20BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.3
21BPEnergyUnited Kingdom 2.3
22ENIEnergyItaly 2.3
23Swire Pacific AReal EstateHong Kong 2.3
24China MobileCommunication ServicesChina 2.2
25Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 2.2
26Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 2.2
27BayerHealth CareGermany 2.1
28ComsysIndustrialsJapan 2.1
29CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.0
30Samsung SDIInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.0
31PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.0
32TelefonicaCommunication ServicesSpain 1.9
33BBVAFinancialsSpain 1.8
34Japan TobaccoConsumer StaplesJapan 1.8
35ApacheEnergyUnited States 1.8
36Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 1.7
37NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 1.6
38CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.6
39RohmInformation TechnologyJapan 0.5
40KirinConsumer StaplesJapan 0.2
Total equity investments90.9
Cash and other net assets9.1
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2019% of Net Assets
Europe35.8
Japan19.0
Asia Pacific17.3
United Kingdom11.5
United States4.7
Other2.5
Cash and other net assets9.1
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2019 % of Net Assets
Health Care21.0
Financials18.4
Communication Services15.9
Energy11.3
Consumer Discretionary7.1
Industrials6.1
Consumer Staples4.7
Information Technology4.1
Real Estate2.3
Cash and other net assets9.1
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 October 2019, the net assets of the Company were £131,612,000.

15 November 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

