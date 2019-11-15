EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 October 2019

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2019

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.6 2 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 3.3 3 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.2 4 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.0 5 Verizon Communication Services United States 3.0 6 Sanofi Health Care France 2.8 7 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.7 8 Orange Communication Services France 2.7 9 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.7 10 Sony Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.6 11 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 2.6 12 Royal Dutch Shell A Energy Netherlands 2.6 13 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.5 14 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.5 15 ING Financials Netherlands 2.5 16 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.5 17 East Japan Railway Industrials Japan 2.4 18 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.4 19 Total Energy France 2.4 20 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.3 21 BP Energy United Kingdom 2.3 22 ENI Energy Italy 2.3 23 Swire Pacific A Real Estate Hong Kong 2.3 24 China Mobile Communication Services China 2.2 25 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.2 26 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 2.2 27 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.1 28 Comsys Industrials Japan 2.1 29 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.0 30 Samsung SDI Information Technology South Korea 2.0 31 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.0 32 Telefonica Communication Services Spain 1.9 33 BBVA Financials Spain 1.8 34 Japan Tobacco Consumer Staples Japan 1.8 35 Apache Energy United States 1.8 36 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 1.7 37 Nokia Information Technology Finland 1.6 38 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.6 39 Rohm Information Technology Japan 0.5 40 Kirin Consumer Staples Japan 0.2 Total equity investments 90.9 Cash and other net assets 9.1 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2019 % of Net Assets Europe 35.8 Japan 19.0 Asia Pacific 17.3 United Kingdom 11.5 United States 4.7 Other 2.5 Cash and other net assets 9.1 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2019 % of Net Assets Health Care 21.0 Financials 18.4 Communication Services 15.9 Energy 11.3 Consumer Discretionary 7.1 Industrials 6.1 Consumer Staples 4.7 Information Technology 4.1 Real Estate 2.3 Cash and other net assets 9.1 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 October 2019, the net assets of the Company were £131,612,000.

15 November 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:



27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF