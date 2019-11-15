Arvelle Therapeutics: Arvelle to Present at Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

Arvelle to Present at Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

Zug, Switzerland, November 15, 2019 - Arvelle Therapeutics GmbH ("Arvelle"), an emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative treatments to patients suffering from CNS disorders, today announces that Mark Altmeyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arvelle, will present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 at 2:40 p.m. GMT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at Arvelle's website, www.arvelletx.com, under the Events section.

About Arvelle Therapeutics

Arvelle Therapeutics is an emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative solutions to patients suffering from CNS disorders. Arvelle is responsible for the development and commercialization of cenobamate, an investigational antiepileptic drug, in the European market. Arvelle is headquartered in Switzerland and received start-up financing of $207.5 million, one of the largest initial financing commitments for a European--focused biopharmaceutical company, with investments from a global syndicate including NovaQuest Capital Management, BRV Capital Management, LSP, H.I.G. BioHealth Partners, Andera Partners, F-Prime Capital and KB Investment. More information is available at http://Arvelletx.com

About Cenobamate

Cenobamate (YKP3089) was discovered by SK Biopharmaceuticals and SK life science and is being investigated for the potential treatment of focal-onset seizures (previously known as partial-onset seizures) in adult patients with epilepsy. Cenobamate's mechanism of action is not fully elucidated, but it is believed to work through two separate mechanisms: enhancing inhibitory currents through positive modulation of GABA-A receptors and decreasing excitatory currents by inhibiting the persistent sodium current.

Global trials for adults with focal-onset seizures are ongoing to evaluate cenobamate safety. An additional clinical trial is investigating cenobamate safety and efficacy in adults with primary generalized epilepsy (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03678753).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the filing of the New Drug Application for cenobamate for the potential treatment of focal-onset seizures in adults in February 2019. Cenobamate is not approved by the FDA, European Medicines Agency (EMA) or any other regulatory authorities. Safety and efficacy have not yet been established.