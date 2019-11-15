Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Proposals 15-Nov-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Urban Exposure PLC 15 November 2019 Urban Exposure Plc ("Urban Exposure" or the "Company") Proposals On 4 November 2019 the Board received an outline restructuring proposal from R20 Advisory Limited ("R20"), involving a special dividend, rights issue, the externalisation of the management team into a separate vehicle and the Company's conversion to an investment company. Following from this proposal, the Company has now received a number of additional proposals, which it is considering, along with other value enhancing opportunities. The Board is reviewing all these proposals and will update the market in due course. Enquiries: Urban Exposure Plc +44 (0) 207 408 0022 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Sam Dobbyn, CFO Jefferies International Limited (Financial +44 (0) 20 7548 4576 Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) Rishi Bhuchar Ed Matthews James Thomlinson Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser +44 (0) 20 3100 2222 and Joint Corporate Broker) Neil Patel Gillian Martin MHP Communications +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras - END - ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 29359 EQS News ID: 913647 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)