CleanEquity Monaco 2020 - Registration and Collaboration

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity was founded 13 years ago by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco & Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital. On 26th & 27thMarch 2020, it will continue its mission to enable and accelerate world relevant, best in class, sustainable technology companies.

Innovator Capital's CleanEquity unit will consider over 600 companies and technologies, 30 will be selected to present at the event. The audience will include financial, strategic, sovereign, corporate and family investors, established industry representatives, government officials, end users and international trade media. The chosen companies must meet high standards of management ability & integrity, unique technological differentiation protected by intellectual property and high, global revenue potential.

Over the last 12 years 300+ different companies have presented their ideas and products. Those companies have since gone on to raise over two billion dollars.

The invitation only conference, provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals. CleanEquity's proven team works efficiently to facilitate introductions and meetings before, during and after the conference.

We are delighted to be partnering with Covington & Burling LLP for their 11th year. Andrew Jack, Partner and co-chair of Covington & Burling's Energy Industry Group, commented:

"In the crowded calendar of sustainability conferences and investor forums, CleanEquity stands out as a signature event that convenes leading entrepreneurs, investors and advisors in a special setting to collaborate in efforts to commercialise transformational technologies and expand sustainability thought leadership.

We at Covington are proud to support and assist both aspects of CleanEquity. Now in our eleventh year of sponsorship, we commit year-round participation of a dedicated group of our senior technology, policy and transactional lawyers to source and advise CleanEquity investors and presenting companies. At the conference we develop and deepen relationships with these investors and entrepreneurs through tailored workshops, plenary presentations and informal discussions of critical issues confronting sustainable and clean technology deployment and commercialisation.

In a world that is increasingly complex and highly regulated, Covington & Burling have built a powerful firm-wide capability to help our clients navigate the intersection of law and policy, a capability, which is aligned perfectly with the dynamic development of the global sustainable technology sector and the focus of events such as CleanEquity Monaco. The firm's transactional and technology expertise coupled with our ability to advise on the toughest legal, policy and commercial challenges produces consistent results for our clients' businesses."

