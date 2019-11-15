

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) reported that the European Commission has approved Qtrilmet modified-release tablets to improve glycaemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes. The EC has approved Qtrilmet to improve glycaemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes when metformin with or without sulphonylurea and either Onglyza or Forxiga does not provide adequate glycaemic control, or when type-2 diabetes patients are already being treated with metformin, Onglyza and Forxiga.



Qtrilmet was approved in the US in May 2019 under the name Qternmet XR as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes.



