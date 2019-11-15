

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer prices declined in October, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



The producer price index decreased 3.0 percent year-on-year in October, following a 2.5 percent drop in September.



The decline in the annual producer prices was mainly due to a 22.5 percent fall in mining and quarrying cost.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent in October.



Domestic market prices decreased 3.5 percent annually in October and foreign market prices declined 2.0 percent.



Import prices declined 1.3 percent annually in October and decreased 0.1 from the previous month.



