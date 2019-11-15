Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RSGL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Nov-2019 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 203.6632 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 581753 CODE: RSGL LN ISIN: FR0011119171 ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSGL LN Sequence No.: 29465 EQS News ID: 913963 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2019 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)