Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U13G LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Nov-2019 / 09:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.4721 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2415501 CODE: U13G LN ISIN: LU1407887162 ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U13G LN Sequence No.: 29523 EQS News ID: 914081 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2019 03:42 ET (08:42 GMT)