Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Nov-2019 / 09:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 104.3241 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9464490 CODE: TIPG LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 29542 EQS News ID: 914119 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2019 03:42 ET (08:42 GMT)