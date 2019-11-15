Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUD LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Nov-2019 / 09:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.3459 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4905600 CODE: LCUD LN ISIN: LU1781540957 ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUD LN Sequence No.: 29569 EQS News ID: 914173 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 15, 2019 03:43 ET (08:43 GMT)