Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (WESG LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Nov-2019 / 09:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.6257 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1034825 CODE: WESG LN ISIN: LU1792117779 ISIN: LU1792117779 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WESG LN Sequence No.: 29583 EQS News ID: 914201 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2019 03:43 ET (08:43 GMT)