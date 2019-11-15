Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Nov-2019 / 09:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 86.8524 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5276520 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 29590 EQS News ID: 914215 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2019 03:43 ET (08:43 GMT)