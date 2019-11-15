Lyxor BofAML ? High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor BofAML ? High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Nov-2019 / 09:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML ? High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 112.0942 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1113000 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 29584 EQS News ID: 914203 End of Announcement EQS News Service

