Lyxor iBoxx $ Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist (LEMB LN) Lyxor iBoxx $ Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Nov-2019 / 09:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor iBoxx $ Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.647 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3307000 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909 ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN Sequence No.: 29564 EQS News ID: 914163 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2019 03:48 ET (08:48 GMT)