Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Nov-2019 / 09:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 49.7076 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6225345 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 29557 EQS News ID: 914149 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2019 03:48 ET (08:48 GMT)