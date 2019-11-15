Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (STUB LN) Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Nov-2019 / 09:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.8693 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29500 CODE: STUB LN ISIN: LU1617164055 ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STUB LN Sequence No.: 29552 EQS News ID: 914139 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2019 03:49 ET (08:49 GMT)