Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts Inflation-Linked (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILI LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts Inflation-Linked (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Nov-2019 / 09:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts Inflation-Linked (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 196.1716 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 210001 CODE: GILI LN ISIN: LU1407893301 ISIN: LU1407893301 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILI LN Sequence No.: 29535 EQS News ID: 914105 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 15, 2019 03:50 ET (08:50 GMT)