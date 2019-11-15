Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MVEX LN) Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Nov-2019 / 09:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 123.875 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 298213 CODE: MVEX LN ISIN: LU1237527160 ISIN: LU1237527160 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVEX LN Sequence No.: 29513 EQS News ID: 914059 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2019 03:51 ET (08:51 GMT)