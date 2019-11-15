

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's trade balance showed a surplus in October as exports increased amid a fall in imports, data from Statistics Norway revealed on Friday.



The trade balance showed a surplus of NOK 5.9 billion in October versus a deficit of NOK 1.42 billion in September. In the same month last year, the trade surplus was NOK 32.64 billion.



The mainland trade deficit narrowed to NOK 23.35 billion in October from NOK 29.4 in the preceding month.



Exports declined 26.9 percent annually in October and grew 8.8 percent from the previous month.



Imports rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in October and fell 2.2 percent from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX