Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Nov-2019 / 09:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 41.9479 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17833867 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 29464 EQS News ID: 913961 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2019 03:54 ET (08:54 GMT)