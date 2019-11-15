Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDL LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Nov-2019 / 09:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 203.4465 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13320674 CODE: WLDL LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDL LN Sequence No.: 29458 EQS News ID: 913947 End of Announcement EQS News Service

