The PVP4Grid project, involving 12 European organizations, wants to increase solar self-consumption system deployment. The project has launched an online tool to enable homeowners to calculate the cost of PV.From pv magazine Spain. The European project PV-Prosumers4Grid (PVP4Grid) project was launched in October 2017 with a goal of increasing the number of PV system prosumers generating energy for on-site use. Funded by the European Union, PVP4Grid involves 12 European partners coordinated by German PV industry body BSW-Solar. The project, which will run until March, has launched an online tool ...

