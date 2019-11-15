

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc declined against its major counterparts in early European deals on Friday.



The franc weakened to 2-day lows of 0.9911 against the greenback, 1.0919 against the euro and 1.2760 against the pound, from its early highs of 0.9878, 1.0885 and 1.2723, respectively.



Reversing from its early high of 109.84 against the yen, the franc edged down to 109.62.



The next possible support for the franc is seen around 1.02 against the greenback, 1.13 against the euro, 1.31 against the pound and 106.00 against the yen.



