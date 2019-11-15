Dassault Aviation at the Dubai Airshow

(Saint-Cloud, 15 November 2019) - Dassault Aviation will be at the 2019 Dubai Airshow, from 17 to 21 November.

The static display will spotlight a Falcon 8X, a Falcon 900LX and a full-scale mock-up of the cabin of the future Falcon 6X. A Rafale C will be presented in flight by the French Air Force (the French detachment deployed to the Al Dhafra airbase in the Emirates operates Rafale aircraft).

The Patrouille de France, flying Alpha Jets built by Dassault Aviation, will take part in the show.

Dassault Aviation has been a partner of the United Arab Emirates Air Force for more than 40 years.

A large number of Falcons are operated in the Emirates and in the Gulf States, which appreciate the reliability, comfort and operational flexibility of our business jets. Dubai is one of the key points of the Falcon maintenance network in the Middle East. This network is being strengthened following Dassault Aviation's acquisition of ExecuJet's MRO business.

The dual nature of Dassault Aviation gives the Group comprehensive knowledge of both defense and economic issues: Dassault Aviation produces its military aircraft (Rafale, UAVs) and business jets (Falcon) out of the same design office and the same production units. The high technologies developed for defense activities therefore benefit its civil operations which in return develop highly competitive industrial processes.

Playing a pivotal role in a strategic industrial fabric comprising hundreds of firms in France and internationally, Dassault Aviation is also the reference industrial shareholder of Thales Group and the leader of the new generation combat aircraft program being built as a cooperative project by France, Germany and Spain.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2018, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €5.1 billion. The company has 11,500 employees.

