Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Achtung Rekord-News! Quartalszahlen veröffentlicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W79C ISIN: KYG127751058 Ticker-Symbol: 1BY 
Frankfurt
15.11.19
09:01 Uhr
0,120 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,120
0,139
11:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BOYAA INTERACTIVE
BOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL LTD0,1200,00 %