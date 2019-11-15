Researchers at Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology have demonstrated a method they say could improve the stability of perovskite structures. The group found adding an organic dopant served to increase the strength of chemical bonds between organic and inorganic elements of a perovskite.Adding certain organic materials - those with particles "of the right shape and volume" - could help to increase the stability of perovskite solar cells, according to a study published by scientists at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST). Stabilizing perovskite ...

