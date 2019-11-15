

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell on Friday as signs of progress in trade talks between the United States and China bolstered risk appetite.



Spot gold slid 0.4 percent to $1,465.46 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down half a percent at $1,466.05 per ounce.



Fresh hopes of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing turned risk assets higher today after White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow told reporters the U.S. and China are getting close to a 'phase one' agreement on trade.



He cited 'very good progress' but added President Donald Trump isn't ready to make a commitment.



Investors also welcomed a goodwill gesture by China lifting a nearly five-year ban on imports of U.S. poultry meat, a move that could lead to more than $1 billion in annual shipments to China.



There is optimism in the market that the first phase of the trade deal will be signed soon.



The dollar traded flat against a basket of currencies ahead of U.S. retail sales and industrial production data due later in the day.



