

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's jobless rate fell further in the third quarter, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



The jobless rate decreased to 6.0 percent in the third quarter from 6.4 percent in the previous three months.



In the corresponding quarter last year, the unemployment rate was 7.0 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased by 2,600 persons sequentially to 58,900 persons in the third quarter.



The youth unemployment rate among the 15-24 age group, rose to 11.3 percent in the third quarter from 11 percent a year ago. The figure was lower by 3.8 percentage points in the previous quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX