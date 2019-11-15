

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade surplus increased in September, amid a rise in exports and imports, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



Trade surplus increased to EUR 2.779 billion September from EUR 1.219 billion in the same month last year. In August, trade surplus was EUR 2.598 billion.



Exports rose 6.2 percent annually in September, after a 3.0 percent decline in August.



Imports increased 2.1 percent year-on-year in September, after a 3.7 percent decrease in the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was EUR 4.315 billion in September versus a EUR 3.758 billion in August. Exports rose 1.2 percent monthly, while imports fell 0.2 percent.



