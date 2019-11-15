

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation slowed in October, final data from the statistical office Istat confirmed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in October, after a 0.3 percent increase in September. The initial estimate was a 0.3 percent rise.



The core inflation excluding energy and unprocessed food rose 0.7 percent in October, following a 0.6 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices for miscellaneous goods and services grew 1.5 percent annually in October, and those of restaurants and hotels, education grew 1.4 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent in October, following a 0.6 percent fall in the previous month. According to the initial estimate, the CPI was unchanged from the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.2 percent annually in October, as estimated.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP increased 0.2 percent in October. That was in line with the initial estimate.



