Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005043/en/

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Standard's Employee Giving Campaign Raises a Record $5.1 Million for Nonprofits and Schools Source: The Standard

CHICAGO -- Ventas Builds on ESG Momentum: Earns Third Consecutive Nareit Health Care Leader in the Light Award and Ranks Highest Performing Healthcare REIT for Corporate Political Disclosure Source: Ventas, Inc.

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- Cummins CEO and National Environmental Experts to Discuss the Need to Combat Climate Change and Plans to Address Environmental Challenges Source: Cummins Inc.

CHICAGO -- Hyatt Launches Three Global Initiatives to Significantly Reduce Single-Use Plastics Source: Hyatt Hotels Corporation

DENVER -- Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator Expands to Include Housing Affordability Solutions Source: Wells Fargo Company

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart Hires More Than 14,000 Military Spouses in 12 months Source: Walmart Inc.

NEW YORK -- Better.com Pledges to Hire 5,000 Veterans and Military Spouses Over the Next Five Years Source: Better.com

NEW YORK -- The Estée Lauder Companies Releases Fiscal 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report Highlighting Progress on Citizenship and Sustainability Goals Source: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

ALPINE, Calif. -- Viejas Casino Resort Donates $25,000 to Susan G. Komen San Diego Source: Viejas Casino Resort

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. -- Domtar Corporation's Comfort Care Program Donates Baby Care Packages to Nonprofit Organizations for Underserved Families in Rothschild, WI Source: Domtar Corporation

WINDSOR, Conn. -- Voya Honors Buda, Texas Teachers With First-Place Unsung Heroes Program Award Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

SEATTLE -- Applications Now Open for 100 Amazon Future Engineer $40,000 College Scholarships for Students from Underserved Communities Pursuing Degrees in Computer Science Source: Amazon

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree to Make the Holiday Season Brighter for Military Children Source: Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree, Inc.

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Henry Schein Disaster Relief Hotline Is Open to Support Customers Affected by California Fires Source: Henry Schein, Inc.

DALLAS -- The Mary Kay Foundation Awards $3.1 Million in Cancer Research and Domestic Violence Shelter Grants Source: The Mary Kay Foundation

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 18 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

Learn more at www.businesswire.com. Follow us on Twitter @businesswire.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005043/en/

Contacts:

Matt VanTassel, 212-752-9600

Business Wire