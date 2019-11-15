

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Air Travel Consumer Report shows that Hawaiian Airlines Network and Delta Air Lines Network had the lowest percentage of flight cancellations among U.S. passenger planes in September.



According to data compiled by DOT's Office of Aviation Enforcement and Proceedings, these two major U.S. commercial air carriers canceled only 0.4 percent of their flights in the month.



Alaska Airlines Network is ranked as the second best performer reporting 0.9 percent of flight cancellations.



Spirit Airlines has the worst record in cancellation of flights with 4.6 percent, followed by Allegiant Air and Frontier Airlines.



Overall, air carriers canceled 1.7 percent of their scheduled domestic flights in September, which is lower than the August rate of 1.8 percent, but higher than the cancellation rate of 1.5 percent recorded in September 2018.



Hawaiian Airlines also leads in on-time performance against its competitors. In September, the on-time performance rating of the tenth-largest commercial airline in the U.S. was 90.2 percent.



Delta and Southwest are the next two best airlines in that category with on-time performance rates of 88.2 percent and 88.1 percent respectively.



A marked improvement was noted in overall on-time arrival rate of air carriers for the month, reporting 84.1 percent. This is a nearly 7 percent increase in on-time rate from August, and 2.2 percent rise from what was recorded in September 2018.



In September, passenger planes in the U.S. reported 11 tarmac delays of more than three hours on domestic flights, which is a far better performance compared to 46 such tarmac delays reported in the previous month.



There is no change in the number of tarmac delays reported in September 2018.



Also, airlines reported no tarmac delays of more than four hours on international flights in September.



All the three domestic flights with longest tarmac delays exceeding three hours were operated by Alaska Airlines.



September has witnessed improvement in mishandled baggage, having posted a rate of 4.70 mishandled bags per 1,000 checked bags. This is lower than the August rate of 6.06 per 1,000 checked bags and the first nine months' average rate of 6 per 1,000 checked bags.



In September, DOT received 1,258 complaints about airline service from consumers, down 3.9 percent from 1,309 complaints filed in September 2018 and down 26.6 percent from the 1,713 complaints received in the previous month.



DOT said that in September, it received 12 complaints alleging discrimination regarding race, ancestry/ethnicity, national origin, color and sex.



The Air Travel Consumer Report, issued monthly by the Department of Transportation's Office of Aviation Enforcement and Proceedings, provides consumers with information on the quality of services provided by U.S.-based airlines. The most recent report was issued on Thursday.



