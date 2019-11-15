BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16



The Directors of BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 October 2019, has previously been notified to a RIS.



Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 19 December 2019.



Enquiries:



K Mayger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 020 7743 1098



Date: 15 November 2019