

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP, the scientific committee of the European Medicines Agency, has adopted a positive opinion for Rigel's Marketing Authorization Application for fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate (fostamatinib) for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia in adult patients who are refractory to other treatments.



The CHMP reviews medical product applications and provides their opinion to the European Commission (EC), which has the authority to approve medicines for use in Europe. The positive opinion will now be reviewed by the EC, which will issue a decision on the approval of fostamatinib in Europe within approximately 70 days.



Fostamatinib is commercially available in the U.S. and is the first and only spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in U.S. adult patients with chronic ITP who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.



