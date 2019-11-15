The global SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market is expected to post an incremental growth of USD 33.15 billion during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The increasing adoption of SaaS CRM by SMEs will be one of the major drivers in the global market. Enterprises across the retail, healthcare, BFSI, and telecom and IT sector use SaaS CRM. It offers better planning and resource management, reduces operational costs, helps in streamlining data to one platform, and increases sales. These factors are expected to boost the adoption of SaaS CRM by SMEs, thereby, fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the integration of analytics into SaaS CRM, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global SaaS CRM Market: Integration of Analytics into SaaS CRM

The integration of analytics into SaaS CRM will be one of the critical trends in the global market. Customer data from e-mails, social media, and other platforms can be captured and analyzed using SaaS CRM. Moreover, SaaS CRM incorporated with analytics helps to build strategic marketing decisions by providing critical insights about consumer behavior patterns. The use of analytics in SaaS CRM helps enterprises in gaining a complete business overview, which can accelerate business agility and innovation. Therefore, the integration of analytics into SaaS CRM is one of the key SaaS customer relationship management market trends, which will drive its growth in the coming years.

"The increasing adoption of cloud-based offerings and the rising use of SaaS CRM by the media sector are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global SaaS CRM Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global SaaS CRM market by end-user (retail, BFSI, manufacturing, telecom and IT, healthcare, and others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market share in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the use of public cloud services by enterprises, increasing need for analysis of customers' information, and the presence of large cloud service providers in the region.

