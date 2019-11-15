The "Greece Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Analysis of Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude Behaviour Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gift card market (value terms) in Greece increased at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.1%, increasing from US$ 645.2 million in 2019 to reach US$ 787.3 million by 2023.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Greece. With over 150 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
Report Scope
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Greece
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Greece
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Greece
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Greece
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Greece
- Health Wellness
- Travel
- Apparel
- Electronics
- Fine Dining Restaurant
- Department Store
- Supermarket
- Specialty Retail Store
- Discount Store
- Gas Station or Convenience Store
- Fast Casual Restaurant
- Entertainment
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Greece
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Greece
- By Functional Attribute
- By Key Segments
- Employee Incentive
- Sales Incentive
- Consumer Incentive
- Festival Other
- By Scale of Business
- Budget Allocation Trend for 2019
Employee Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Greece
- By Functional Attribute
- By Scale of Business
Sales Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Greece
- By Functional Attribute
- By Scale of Business
Consumer Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Greece
- Overall
- By Scale of Business
Festival Others Gift Card Market Size in Greece
- By Functional Attribute
- By Scale of Business
