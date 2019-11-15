



LISBON, Nov 15, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, a leading global provider of biometrics and security solutions, is hosting the 10th Suprema Global Partner Program (SGPP) from November 13 to 15 in Lisbon, Portugal. 133 global partners from 66 countries are attending SGPP 2019, representing Suprema's key regional distributors, systems integrators, and strategic partners.This year's event focuses on Suprema's technology roadmap, showcasing upcoming technologies, pre-launch prototypes, and customer success stories as explained by the partners. Suprema unveiled a new face recognition prototype and introduced the latest iteration of its BioStar 2 security platform and mobile credential technologies.The Global Partner Awards recognize partner excellence from around the world, with Kimaldi of Spain named 'Global Partner of the Year' for excellence in delivering major customer wins and new product sales. Suprema also recognized the achievements of key channel partners in growth, co-marketing, strategic focus, and project win.-- Global Partner of the Year - Kimaldi, Spain-- This Year's Rising Star - Seguridad Automatizacion y Control, Colombia-- This Year's BioStar 2 Champion - ScreenCheck Middle East, UAE-- Best Project of the Year - ScreenCheck Middle East, UAE, ELO-SI, Portugal, Meyer, Turkey, BioConnect Inc, USA-- Best Marcom of the Year - Solution Expert Technology Limited, China-- Best Cooperation of the Year - ELO-SI, PortugalIntroduced in 2010, the Global Partnership Program is not only an annual event which brings Suprema's partners together, but an opportunity for Suprema's strategic and technical leadership to interact with partners from markets around the world, sharing innovative solutions and best practice, leveraging Suprema's technologies. Suprema plans to extend its SPPG with additional distributor and technical training, and developing regional marketing plans with its partners and further strategies to reinforce its global position.About SupremaSuprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema continually designs and develops industry-leading products and solutions. Suprema's extensive range of portfolio includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema has worldwide sales network in over 130 countries and is one of the world's Top 50 security company in its turnover (ranked in A&S's Security 50, 2010-2018). For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com.Source: SupremaCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.