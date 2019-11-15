The "Germany Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Analysis of Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude Behaviour Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card market (value terms) in Germany increased at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.7%, increasing from US$ 9,496.2 million in 2019 to reach US$ 11,872.1 million by 2023.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Germany. With over 150 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Report Scope

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Germany

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Germany

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Germany

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Germany

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Germany

Health Wellness

Travel

Apparel

Electronics

Fine Dining Restaurant

Department Store

Supermarket

Specialty Retail Store

Discount Store

Gas Station or Convenience Store

Fast Casual Restaurant

Entertainment

Other

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Germany

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Germany

By Functional Attribute

By Key Segments

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

Festival Other

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2019

Employee Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Germany

By Functional Attribute

By Scale of Business

Sales Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Germany

By Functional Attribute

By Scale of Business

Consumer Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Germany

Overall

By Scale of Business

Festival Others Gift Card Market Size in Germany

By Functional Attribute

By Scale of Business

Reason to Buy

In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2014-2023) for gift cards and incentive cards in Germany.

Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.

Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in Germany: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.

Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Companies Mentioned

Edeka Zentral AG Co KG

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Aldi Group

Rewe Group

Metro AG

Amazon.com Inc

dm-Drogerie Markt GmbH Co KG

Tengelmann Group

eBay Inc

Dirk Rossmann KG

Globus Holding GmbH Co

Expert International GmbH

Inter Ikea Systems BV

H&M Hennes Mauritz AB

Otto Group

Bauhaus GmbH Co Kg

Norma Lebensmittel Filialbetrieb GmbH Co KG

Intersport International Corp (IIC)

Hudson's Bay Co

Mller Ltd Co KG

Karstadt Warenhaus GmbH

C&A Mode AG

Douglas Holding AG

Hffner Mbelgesellschaft GmbH Co KG

Hornbach Holding AG

