Agreement will encompass the development of a microgrid demonstration at EGAT's zero-emissions energy excellence center in Bang Krui, Nonthaburi, Thailand

Microgrid demonstration will incorporate a hydrogen system from solar and wind power

Aim of the project is to install an INNIO Jenbacher gas engine to run on 100% renewable fuels

INNIO announced today that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) to support the development of a microgrid demonstration at EGAT's proposed zero-emissions energy excellence center in Thailand. EGAT is planning to install a Jenbacher gas engine from INNIO that runs on 100% renewable gases such as biogas and green hydrogen and support the green microgrid demonstration. The MOU ceremony was held at the EGAT learning center in Bangkok.

From left to right: Tawatchai Sumranwanich (EGAT, Generation and Transmission System Planning Division), Patana Sangsriroujana (EGAT, Deputy Governor Strategy), Carlos Lange (INNIO, President CEO) and Anand Anton (INNIO, General Manager Sales and Services APAC). Copyright: EGAT

New and improved technologies are helping power producers generate electricity with fewer carbon emissions and greater efficiency. EGAT has turned to such technologies to move towards the development of renewable energy innovation and away from fossil fuel energy to reach global climate goals, energy security and independence1

"We are excited to work with INNIO on this project, as we develop a green microgrid demonstration project at EGAT. Our plans are to install that kind of solution across Thailand and possibly beyond," said Patana Sangsriroujana, Deputy Governor Strategy, EGAT.

The MOU with INNIO establishes a framework to define the utilization of advanced renewable energy sources and demonstrate a microgrid project at EGAT's Learning Center in Bang Krui, Nonthaburi, Thailand, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. The integration of the Jenbacher gas engine with various other technologies such as a battery system, wind and solar power and an electrolyzer system producing green hydrogen will bring to Thailand a green microgrid that is sustainable, efficient and resilient, allowing for advanced energy management, demand response and load reduction solutions.

"EGAT's zero-emissions energy excellence center in Thailand is expected to be a lighthouse project for the entire Southeast Asia region, and we are excited to be a part of this innovative venture," said Carlos Lange, CEO President, INNIO. "INNIO's Jenbacher gas engines run on natural gas, or a variety of other gases, such as biogas and hydrogen. INNIO gas engines are deploying more than 68 gigawatts to a wide variety of industries, providing reliable, efficient and sustainable heat and power to help meet Thailand's goals for energy security and independence."

