The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) has granted its visa to the second supplement to Veolia Environnement's base prospectus in relation to the 16 billion euros Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programme on November 13, 2019.

The base prospectus (AMF visa n°19-298 on June 25, 2019) and its second supplement (AMF visa n°19-519 on November 13, 2019) are available on the website of the company at www.veolia.com ("finance" area, section "debt and ratings" under "analysts and investors"), at its head office, from the paying agent (as provided in the base prospectus) and on the website of the AMF at www.amf-france.org.

