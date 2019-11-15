

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. retail sales and import and export prices for October are due at 8:30 am ET Friday. The consensus for retail sales is an increase of 0.2 percent, while it declined 0.3 percent last month.



Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it was steady against the yen, the pound and the franc, it fell against the euro.



The greenback was worth 108.71 against the yen, 0.9900 against the franc, 1.2878 against the pound and 1.1034 against the euro at 8:25 am ET.



