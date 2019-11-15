Virbac: quarterly financial information as of September 30, 2019

Virbac: availability of the quarterly financial information as of September 30, 2019

Public release - November 15, 2019





The quarterly financial information as of September 30, 2019 is available:

• on our website: corporate.virbac.com under the section Investors - Financial reports - 2019;

• or on request, under legal and regulatory conditions.





In accordance with the terms implemented by the French financial markets authority (AMF), this document presents:

• significant operations and events of the period;

• a description of the group financial standing;

• the breakdown of revenue by business segment.





