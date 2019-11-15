Virbac: quarterly financial information as of September 30, 2019

Anzeige
Freitag, 15.11.2019
Achtung Rekord-News! Quartalszahlen veröffentlicht!
WKN: 874929 ISIN: FR0000031577 Ticker-Symbol: V16 
Frankfurt
15.11.19
09:15 Uhr
210,50 Euro
+0,50
+0,24 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VIRBAC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIRBAC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
208,00
211,00
15:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.11.2019 | 15:05
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Virbac: availability of the quarterly financial information as of September 30, 2019

Public release - November 15, 2019


The quarterly financial information as of September 30, 2019 is available:

• on our website: corporate.virbac.com under the section Investors - Financial reports - 2019;
• or on request, under legal and regulatory conditions.


In accordance with the terms implemented by the French financial markets authority (AMF), this document presents:

• significant operations and events of the period;
• a description of the group financial standing;
• the breakdown of revenue by business segment.


Virbac: NYSE Euronext - compartment A - ISIN code: FR0000031577/SYMBOL: VIRP
Corporate finance: +33 4 92 08 71 32 - finances@virbac.com - corporate.virbac.com

Attachment

  • Virbac_Quarterly Financial Information_Sept 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/66a20572-4ee1-4fda-9244-b84ebd3a1591)
© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)